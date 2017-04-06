Woman Sought in Credit Union Robbery

Saginaw Township Police are investigating a robbery at the United Financial Credit Union at 2510 Weiss. About 12:40 Thursday afternoon, the suspect, described as a black woman, passed a note to one of the tellers saying it was a robbery. She did not use a weapon. The woman got away with an undisclosed amount of money and left the credit union on foot, heading south onto Avon Street.

The State Police K-9 team was brought in to search the area, but lost track of the suspect a short distance from the scene. Detectives were trying to find surveillance video showing the woman, who’s estimated to be in her late thirties. She was about 5’4″ and 180 pounds, with a round face and large round glasses. The woman was wearing a dark hat and dark jacket with a hood, grey sweatpants and white shoes.

If you have any information, contact Saginaw Township Police, 989-793-2310 or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).

(photo by Bill Hewitt, WSGW News)