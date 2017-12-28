Woman Dies In Saginaw Township Fire

Investigators are seeking the cause of a fire claiming the life of a 58-year-old Saginaw Township woman. A passerby discovered the fire at 4230 West Michigan just after 9:30 Wednesday night. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from several windows of the single story house.

The woman was in a hospital bed in the living room area of the house. She was reportedly bedridden.

The fire is believed to have started in the living room. About one third of the house has fire damage. The remainder has smoke and heat damage. No dollar loss has been set.

An autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death and make a positive identification before her name is released.