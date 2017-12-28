Woman Dies In Saginaw Township Fire
By Bill Hewitt
|
Dec 28, 2017 @ 1:22 PM
Saginaw Township Fire Department courtesy photo

Investigators are seeking the cause of a fire claiming the life of a 58-year-old Saginaw Township woman. A passerby discovered the fire at 4230 West Michigan just after 9:30 Wednesday night. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from several windows of the single story house.

The woman was in a hospital bed in the living room area of the house. She was reportedly bedridden.

The fire is believed to have started in the living room. About one third of the house has fire damage. The remainder has smoke and heat damage. No dollar loss has been set.

An autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death and make a positive identification before her name is released.

Related Content

Saginaw County Adopts New Budget
Special Saginaw School District Seniors Honored
Art Lewis Cookin’ Omelettes @Maytag Store
Delta College Seeing Success With Wind Turbine Tec...
Local Congressman Supports Efforts To Encourage Bi...
Proposed Anti-Discrimination Ordinance Changes Mov...
Comments