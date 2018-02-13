Woman Dies In Saginaw House Fire
By Bill Hewitt
Feb 13, 2018 @ 9:47 PM

A woman has died after a house fire in Saginaw Monday night. Fire crews responded to 1732 Wood Street around 10:20 p.m.

They were able to rescue a 71-year-old woman and a 41-year-old woman from the house. A 38-year-old man made it out on his own.

But the 41-year-old woman died as a result of her injuries. The older woman was flown to an out-of-county hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the fire on the city’s southwest side is still under investigation by Saginaw fire inspectors and the Michigan State Police fire marshal’s division.

