Woman Arrested for Saginaw Township Bank Robbery

By Ann Williams
|
Apr 12, 6:26 PM

A woman has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery Wednesday afternoon at a Chase Bank branch at  4144 Bay in Saginaw Township. Officers took the woman into custody on Weiss Street near Benjamin, after a Carrollton Township officer spotted her vehicle on the west side of Saginaw a short time after the 3:00 p.m. robbery.

Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl said the quick arrest came thanks to a good description from bank employees and an alert citizen who called police after seeing the suspect get into the vehicle. Detectives collected evidence linking the suspect to the robbery after searching the vehicle.

They’re continuing to investigate a robbery ob Thursday April 6 at the United Financial Credit Union, 2510Weiss, which also involved a female suspect.

(photos by Ann Williams, WSGW News Dept.)

