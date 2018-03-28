With A Booming Market, Local Realty Firm Moves Into Larger Office

Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce CEO Bob VanDeventer [left] and Saginaw Township Supervisor Tim Braun applaud as Linda Shephard cut the ribbon to open Pinnacle Realty's new office. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

In the real estate business, they stress location, location, location.

As Saginaw Township’s Pinnacle Realty’s business was growing by leaps and bounds owner Linda Shephard found her office, on Gratiot was too small. She found the ideal spot for an expanded office, next door, when the Saginaw Intermediate School District put its main office at 6235 Gratiot, up for sale.

Shephard said the Saginaw real estate market is very strong, with houses for sale getting an average of five offers and staying on the market three days. She said the commercial market is also strong, with many entrepreneurs.

Shephard points to Delta College’s decision to move to downtown Saginaw along with the SVRC Market Place that are sparking that economic boom.

With help from the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce, Shephard and her staff cut the ribbon, opening Pinnacle’s new office Wednesday afternoon