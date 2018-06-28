Wind Turbine Zoning Ordinance Debated In Jonesfield Township

Officials in Saginaw County’s Jonesfield Township are considering a proposed zoning ordinance covering wind turbines. About 80 people converged on the Township Hall in Merrill for a Planning Commission public hearing Wednesday.

Speakers gave views both for and against the wind turbines being proposed by D-T-E Energy for over an hour.

Setback language specifies 1,000 feet from inhabited structures for participating property owners and 1,400 feet from an inhabited structure for those property owners who don’t want to participate. Planning Commissioners say that’s similar to some other communities.

A recommendation to send the issue to the Township Board for a vote could come at the next Planning Commission meeting July 9th.