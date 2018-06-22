Wind Turbine Moratorium To Be Requested In Monitor Township

Many residents in Bay County’s Monitor Township say they’re strongly opposed to plans by D T E Energy to locate a wind turbine network after the Detroit based utility was recently stopped in nearby Beaver Township.

Monitor Township Supervisor Ken Malkin says he’ll ask trustees when they meet Monday evening at Seven in the Township Hall off Midland Road to approve a moratorium on any permit applications or construction until a new

tougher wind turbine ordinance is approved.

Malkin acknowledged the feeling in the community that a 2009 ordinance does not provide enough safeguards

addressing noise and shadow flicker that wind turbine opponents say results in problems like depression and insomnia.

He added after a discussion of the issue at a Thursday Township Planning Commission meeting that assembling a new ordinance would take at least several months.