Williamson Road Improvement Work To Start May First

Saginaw city officials are preparing to begin reconstruction on a little over one mile stretch of Williamson between Thayer and Treanor May First.

Assistant City Engineer Jennifer Miller says Williamson will be closed to traffic in both directions until at least August 12th.

That’s to allow for concrete and asphalt upgrades plus water main and drainage improvements.

Miller added the project including making sidewalks handicap accessible should wrap up around the end of September.

The work will cost roughly $2,300,000 and represents a combination of federal, state and local support.

Miller spoke during an open house at Saginaw City Hall Wednesday to allow area business owners and residents the opportunity to come in and ask questions about the project.