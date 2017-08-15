When Will Solar Eclipse Hit Saginaw on 8/21/17
By Pat Johnston
|
Aug 15, 2017 @ 12:24 PM

August 15, 2017

During the last First Day show, Michael Percha and I talked about the upcoming Solar Eclipse on Monday, August 21. However, we were unsure when the partial eclipse will hit the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Thankfully, a loyal listener sent us a link which provides us the exact time the eclipse begins and ends in Saginaw.

Click here and check it out.

The eclipse begins at precisely 1:01pm.

Make sure you purchase those special glasses if you want to observe the eclipse!

pat@wsgw.com

Click here to return to the First Day page.

Related Content

Pat Political Point Podcast. The Choice Is Easy.
Monday Music Minute–Simon and Garfunkel
Benghazi Is No Watergate
Crimes Rates At Lowest Levels?
Someone Uses My Gun Debate Argument
Pat’s Perfect Picks–Week 12 Edition
Comments