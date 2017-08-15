When Will Solar Eclipse Hit Saginaw on 8/21/17

August 15, 2017

During the last First Day show, Michael Percha and I talked about the upcoming Solar Eclipse on Monday, August 21. However, we were unsure when the partial eclipse will hit the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Thankfully, a loyal listener sent us a link which provides us the exact time the eclipse begins and ends in Saginaw.

Click here and check it out.

The eclipse begins at precisely 1:01pm.

Make sure you purchase those special glasses if you want to observe the eclipse!

