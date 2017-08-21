Why Did Colonials Fight To Erase History? From “First Day’s” Pat Johnston

August 21, 2017

Mobs defacing or pulling-down statues is as American as apple pie!

For some unfathomable reason, some Americans (who tend to side with the political Right) are steadfast in their contempt for the removal of Confederate statues.

Well, I wonder how these critics would’ve reacted when those crazy New Yorkers extracted a King George statue in Manhattan!

From History.com:

On July 9, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was read aloud to George Washington’s Continental troops mustered on the Common (today’s City Hall Park), after which a crowd of soldiers and New York patriots surged down Broadway to Bowling Green. There, they toppled the equestrian statue of King George III (originally erected in 1770), sending the lead to Connecticut for melting into musket balls. The head–severed from the leaden body in a symbolic act of regicide–was found later with its laurel wreath clipped off and the nose hacked away. The park itself did not escape this act of revolutionary iconoclasm: the iron fence around the green that stands today still bears the marks where the crowns that surmounted its bars were hewn off. The destruction of the statue of George III reinforced in a strongly visual way the rupture between Americans and the British crown.

It’s easy to substitute the “destruction of the statue of George III” with “the destruction of Confederate statues helped reinforce in a strongly visual way the rupture between Americans and those who fought to preserve the inhuman and violent practice of slavery.”

These statues don’t represent America. Just as statues depicting King George III, Benedict Arnold, or Adolf Hitler don’t represent America.

It’s a good thing Fox News wasn’t around in 1776. I wonder how its pundits would describe the anarchists who dared to tear-down King George’s statue without going through proper channels!

I’m still unsure why opposing white supremacy, the KKK, the Confederacy, and Nazis has become a divisive issue.

What’s going on?

