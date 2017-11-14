What & Who’s To Blame For Michigan’s Teacher Shortage? Pat Political Point from November 12, 2017 “First Day.”

November 12, 2017

What and who is to blame for the teacher shortage harming the state of Michigan? First Day’s Pat Johnston and the Mackinac Center For Public Policy’s Ben DeGrow share their thoughts on the subject.

Ben DeGrow is the Mackinac Center’s director of education.

Here’s Ben’s article I referenced from The Detroit News.

Michigan Public Radio has a terrific series on Michigan’s teacher shortage and salary issues.

I mentioned Dr. Alyssa Hadley Dunn from Michigan State University. Here’s a summary of Dr. Hadley Dunn’s study I brought up to Mr. DeGrow during the interview. She posits that standardized testing, along with a rollback on salaries and benefits, is pushing teachers to leave the profession.

