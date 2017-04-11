Where’s The Outrage On Weekly Trump Vacations?

President Donald Trump has escaped from Washington every weekend so far since taking over the Oval Office.

The Independent reports that Trump’s weekend getaways to his Florida golf resort have already cost taxpayers $24 million.

To put that number in perspective, it took President Obama two years to reach $24 million in traveling expenses.

Of course, The Independent reminds us those numbers don’t include the cost for Melania Trump, and their youngest son, to stay in New York City.

It wasn’t long ago when Obama’s critics accused him of taking too many trips or vacations.

Those same critics are noticeably silent nowadays, including this guy:

While our wonderful president was out playing golf all day, the TSA is falling apart, just like our government! Airports a total disaster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2016

Look at the date of that tweet.

May 21, 2016.

Trump sent that tweet less than a year ago!

How soon he’s forgotten.

Better yet, how soon his supporters have forgotten.

