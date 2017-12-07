Wheat varieties tested for susceptibility to pre-harvest sprouting

Wheat grain quality at harvest can have a huge impact on the price you receive for your grain. Now you can find out how your varieties rate for pre-harvest sprouting.
Pre-harvest sprouting is a serious grain quality concern for millers and farmers alike. Sprouting is when the seed breaks dormancy and creates enzymes to begin breaking down kernel starch. As this process continues, the grain’s value to millers greatly diminishes. Pre-harvest sprouting is more likely to occur where there is frequent rainfall and high humidity once the grain reaches maturity. Additionally, cold shock during grain development can lead to pre-harvest sprouting.
Falling numbers is a test that indicates how well the grain’s starch has retained its strength. To conduct the test, you must grind the grain into meal, add water, mix with a stirrer and add heat for 60 seconds. Heat activates the starch to produce a thick, gelatinous consistency. Thin consistency indicates that the starch has already been degraded. The falling number is the number of seconds it takes for the stirrer to fall to the bottom of the test tube. The longer it takes the stirrer to fall, the higher the quality of starch (longer chains). If it falls quickly, that is an indicator that alpha-amylase enzyme may be at high enough levels to start the starch degradation process for seed germination. Millers prefer wheat testing above 300 seconds. Discounts begin at levels less than 240 to 260, depending on the year, the elevator and the needs of the end-user. Wheat with low falling numbers may only be able to be sold as livestock feed.
It became apparent early in the 2017 wheat harvest that falling numbers was a problem in some areas of Michigan. Therefore, samples were collected from the Tuscola County state yield trial location and tested for falling numbers at Michigan State University’s Cereal Milling and Product Laboratory by Schae-Lee Olckers. Results are listed in the table below. All varieties were located in the same field, so weather conditions should be fairly consistent and not the cause of variability between varieties. This information is valuable in determining which varieties are better able to resist sprouting. When selecting varieties, use multi-year data from multiple sources.
|Table 1. Falling number and category for varieties entered in the MSU Wheat Performance Trials. Samples were collected at the Tuscola County state yield trial location and submitted to the MSU Cereal Milling and Product Laboratory for testing. Categories were assigned (R=resistant, MR=moderately resistant, MS=moderately susceptible, S=susceptible, VS=very susceptible) based on the mean of the trial with separations made at one or two standard deviations above and below the mean. Data in this table are from one location, in one year only. When selecting varieties, use data from multiple years and multiple locations.
|Brand
|Variety
|Falling number
|Grain color
|Falling number category
|AgriMAXX Wheat Company
|AgriMAXX Exp. 1786
|446.5
|Red
|R
|DF Seeds, Inc.
|DF EX 1713
|432.8
|Red
|R
|Michigan State University
|MI14R0011
|426.3
|Red
|R
|Michigan Crop Improvement Association
|StarBurst
|421.3
|Red
|R
|Michigan Crop Improvement Association
|Sunburst
|420.5
|Red
|R
|Virginia Tech / VCIA
|VA11W-313
|412.8
|Red
|R
|Irrer Seed Farm
|L11418
|400.3
|Red
|R
|DF Seeds, Inc.
|DF EX 1717
|389.5
|Red
|R
|Rupp Seeds, Inc.
|9xp710
|386.5
|Red
|MR
|Dyna-Gro Seed
|Dyna-Gro 9701
|385
|Red
|MR
|Michigan State University
|MI14R0160
|384.8
|Red
|MR
|DF Seeds, Inc.
|DF EX 1718
|383.8
|Red
|MR
|DF Seeds, Inc.
|DF EX 1716
|383.3
|Red
|MR
|Michigan State University
|MI14W0003
|382.8
|White
|MR
|AgriMAXX Wheat Company
|AgriMAXX 413
|381.3
|Red
|MR
|AgriMAXX Wheat Company
|AgriMAXX Exp. 1785
|378.8
|Red
|MR
|Michigan State University
|VA09W-192WS-29
|378.5
|White
|MR
|DF Seeds, Inc.
|DF EX 1710
|375.8
|Red
|MR
|Harrington Seeds, Inc.
|HS EX17R
|375.3
|Red
|MR
|Michigan Crop Improvement Association
|MCIA 110201
|374.8
|Red
|MR
|Irrer Seed Farm
|L11621
|373.3
|Red
|MR
|Michigan Crop Improvement Association
|MCIA Venus
|373.3
|White
|MR
|Wellman Seeds, Inc.
|W 302
|373.3
|Red
|MR
|DF Seeds, Inc.
|DF 112 R
|373
|Red
|MR
|Rupp Seeds, Inc.
|RS 910
|373
|Red
|MR
|DF Seeds, Inc.
|DF EX 1715
|372.8
|Red
|MR
|Michigan State University
|MI14R0330
|370
|Red
|MR
|DF Seeds, Inc.
|Aubrey
|367.8
|White
|MR
|Michigan Crop Improvement Association
|MCIA Red Dragon
|367.8
|Red
|MR
|Dyna-Gro Seed
|Dyna-Gro 9750
|366.8
|Red
|MR
|Virginia Tech / VCIA
|VA12W-31
|365.5
|Red
|MR
|Dyna-Gro Seed
|Dyna-Gro 9362W
|361.8
|White
|MR
|Bio Town Seeds
|Diener XW1701
|361
|Red
|MR
|Michigan Crop Improvement Association
|MCIA Harpoon
|361
|Red
|MR
|Steyer Seeds
|Steyer STex166
|360.8
|Red
|MR
|Harrington Seeds, Inc.
|Glacier
|359.8
|White
|MR
|Michigan State University
|MI14R0009
|359.8
|Red
|MR
|Wellman Seeds, Inc.
|W 206
|359.5
|Red
|MR
|Michigan State University
|VA09W-192WS-121
|359.3
|White
|MR
|DF Seeds, Inc.
|DF EX 1714
|358.8
|Red
|MR
|DF Seeds, Inc.
|DF 105 R
|357.3
|Red
|MR
|Wellman Seeds, Inc.
|W 305
|355.8
|Red
|MR
|Michigan Crop Improvement Association
|AC Mountain
|353.8
|White
|MR
|Wellman Seeds, Inc.
|W 303
|352.5
|Red
|MR
|Wellman Seeds, Inc.
|W 151
|350.8
|White
|MR
|Rupp Seeds, Inc.
|9xp732
|350.3
|Red
|MR
|Michigan State University
|MI14R0029
|349.8
|Red
|MR
|Harrington Seeds, Inc.
|HS 30.06
|349
|Red
|MR
|Dyna-Gro Seed
|Dyna-Gro 9552
|348.5
|Red
|MR
|Michigan State University
|MI14W0190
|348
|White
|MR
|Irrer Seed Farm
|L11610
|347.8
|Red
|MR
|AgriMAXX Wheat Company
|AgriMAXX 444
|346.5
|Red
|MR
|Michigan State University
|MI14R0288
|346.3
|Red
|MR
|Dyna-Gro Seed
|Dyna-Gro WX17441W
|346
|White
|MR
|Harrington Seeds, Inc.
|HS EX16R
|346
|Red
|MR
|AgriMAXX Wheat Company
|AgriMAXX 438
|342
|Red
|MR
|DF Seeds, Inc.
|DF 111 R
|341.8
|Red
|MR
|Wellman Seeds, Inc.
|W 204
|341.5
|Red
|MR
|Michigan Crop Improvement Association
|Jupiter
|341
|White
|MR
|AgriMAXX Wheat Company
|AgriMAXX 454
|340.8
|Red
|MR
|DF Seeds, Inc.
|DF 109 R
|340.3
|Red
|MR
|Rupp Seeds, Inc.
|RS 972
|340.3
|Red
|MR
|Michigan Crop Improvement Association
|E6012
|334.8
|White
|MS
|Rupp Seeds, Inc.
|RS 902
|333.5
|Red
|MS
|Syngenta AgriPro
|SY 547
|332.5
|Red
|MS
|Michigan State University
|MI14W0250
|332.3
|White
|MS
|Irrer Seed Farm
|L11538
|330
|Red
|MS
|Dyna-Gro Seed
|Dyna-Gro 9692
|323.3
|Red
|MS
|Wellman Seeds, Inc.
|W 304
|319.5
|Red
|MS
|Michigan Crop Improvement Association
|MCIA Red Devil
|319
|Red
|MS
|Syngenta AgriPro
|SY 100
|318
|Red
|MS
|Michigan State University
|MI14R0213
|314.5
|Red
|MS
|Virginia Tech / VCIA
|Hilliard
|309.5
|Red
|MS
|Steyer Seeds
|Steyer Morrin
|307
|Red
|MS
|Virginia Tech / VCIA
|VA11W-108PA
|296
|Red
|MS
|Dyna-Gro Seed
|Dyna-Gro 9611W
|290.5
|White
|MS
|Michigan State University
|MI14W0245
|290
|White
|MS
|Syngenta AgriPro
|SY 944
|286.3
|White
|MS
|Bio Town Seeds
|Diener XW1601
|285.3
|Red
|S
|Michigan State University
|MI14W0064
|285
|White
|S
|Michigan State University
|MI14W0013
|283.5
|White
|S
|Michigan Crop Improvement Association
|MCIA Whale
|280.8
|Red
|S
|Michigan State University
|MI14R0267
|276.3
|Red
|S
|Michigan State University
|MI14W0652
|270
|White
|S
|Michigan State University
|MI14W0334
|268
|White
|S
|Michigan Crop Improvement Association
|Hopewell
|259.8
|Red
|S
|AgriMAXX Wheat Company
|AgriMAXX 464
|259.3
|Red
|S
|DF Seeds, Inc.
|Skeet
|259
|White
|S
|DF Seeds, Inc.
|Ambassador
|258.5
|White
|S
|Dyna-Gro Seed
|Dyna-Gro WX17702W
|255
|White
|S
|Michigan State University
|MI14W0054
|245.5
|White
|S
|Dyna-Gro Seed
|Dyna-Gro 9242W
|234.5
|White
|S
|Irrer Seed Farm
|Curly
|227.3
|Red
|VS
|DF Seeds, Inc.
|DF EX 1701
|220.8
|White
|VS
|Dyna-Gro Seed
|Dyna-Gro 9772
|217.5
|Red
|VS
|DF Seeds, Inc.
|DF EX 1702
|210.3
|White
|VS
|DF Seeds, Inc.
|DF EX 1711
|209.8
|Red
|VS
For white wheat growers, it is even more important to keep track of grain quality once wheat has reached maturity. Collect samples once grain moisture gets down to 24-25 percent and submit them to your local elevator for testing. If the falling number is below 300, you will want to resample again in a few days. If the number keeps going lower, harvest early and pay the drying cost. Leaving it in the field to dry will save drying costs, but if the falling number falls below 240-260, the discounts will likely be much more costly than the drying cost. In the 2017 state yield trials, white wheat varieties had an average falling number of 306.3, while red wheat varieties averaged 344.0.
|Table 2. Farmers have learned that white wheat can be more sensitive to pre-harvest sprouting than red wheat. Listed below is the average of red and white varieties. White wheat did have a lower average falling number than red.
|Grain color
|Average falling number
|White
|306.3
|Red
|344
|pvalue
|0.0008
|LSD
|41
For questions or comments, please contact Dennis Pennington at pennin34@msu.edu.