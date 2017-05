Wheat Field Day – Isabella County

Date: May 24, 2017

Time: 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Location: Hauck Seed Farm, 498 W. Weidman Rd., Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858

Contact: Paul Gross, (989) 317-4079, grossp@anr.msu.edu

This event is hosted by Hauck Seed Farm, Mike & Gary Hauck

Participants will receive 2 RUP Credits for the course.

Speakers include:

· Brown Milling/Superior Fertilizer Inc.

· Loren Wernette- BASF

· Dennis Pennington, MSU Extension Wheat Specialist

· Martin Naglekirk, MSU Extension Wheat Educator