Wheat college scholarship now accepting applications

College-bound ag students with a personal connection to the wheat industry and a planned career in agriculture, may wish to apply for the Jerry Minore Memorial Scholarship.

This month the National Wheat Foundation (NWF) began accepting applications for the scholarship from students with a personal connection to the wheat industry and who have planned a career in agriculture. Applications must be submitted by December 31, 2017.

Established in 2012, the Minore Scholarship has helped more than a dozen students continue their chosen course of agricultural study in college. The scholarship is available both to high school and college students who have demonstrated success in academics and leadership roles.

The scholarship is named in honor of Jerry Minore, a longtime friend and participant in the wheat industry. In his role as BASF senior market manager, Minore was a liaison to the wheat industry, including NWF and the National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG). He died in 2012.

To honor Minore’s life and work, the Minore Memorial Scholarship will fund two $1,500 scholarships and two $1,000 scholarships for the 2018-2019 academic year. Click here for more information or to apply for a Minore scholarship.