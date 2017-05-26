West Nile Virus Found in Midland County

Midland County Mosquito Control says the first trace of West Nile Virus this season has been detected in Hope Township. A dead crow collected there this week tested positive for the virus.

No human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported in Michigan yet this year, but activity often peaks in August or September, so officials advise residents to be aware and take precautions against mosquito bites. A major one is to empty water from flower pots, pool covers, scrap tires and other places it can collect. The kind of mosquitoes that can transmit West Nile often develop in containers around the home. Also use repellent containing DEET or Picaridin, and be aware that the peek time for mosquitoes to be present and biting are dusk and dawn.

Midland County Mosquito Control asks residents to call them at 989-832-8677 to report any dead crows or blue jays, which can be an indicator of West Nile activity. Saginaw County reported its first indication of West Nile last week.