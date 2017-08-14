West Nile Intensifies in Midland County

Midland County Mosquito Control has detected a higher than normal circulation of West Nile Virus this year. That comes after the first-ever horse

tested positive for the disease on August 3. The horse has been euthanized because of complications caused by the virus. Mosquito Control officials say the horse’s diagnosis, along with the highest-ever number of crows and blue jays testing positive for West Nile this season, are an indication that humans are more at risk of being infected.

Eighteen birds have tested positive for West Nile this year, compared to around four in previous years. Midland County Mosquito Control has increased fogging on county roads, and has requested approval to fog a state forest area near where the horse was found. Residents are advised to take steps to avoid mosquito bites.

You can find more information on the agency’s website: https://co.midland.mi.us/MosquitoControl.aspx