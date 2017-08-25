Wellspring Lutheran Services Expands Saginaw Township Facility

Wellspring Lutheran Services in Saginaw Township held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, Aug. 24 to celebrate the expansion of its senior independent living center.

Wellspring has invested $7.5 million into the facility, updating the dining rooms, adding a larger kitchen where residents can watch cooking demonstrations or take cooking classes, a restaurant with a full menu, indoor and outdoor health and wellness areas and more.

Wellspring Dining Services Director Doug Hiltunen says the restaurant is a break from more traditional cafeteria style dining in independent living facilities.

“We tried to step away from the more traditional, institutional food service model… Our residents make reservations, they come down at the time of their choice, so they can show up anytime within our service.”

Hiltunen says the menu boasts appetizers, soups, salads, entrees and sides as you would find in any fine dining restaurant.

Wellspring president and CEO David Gehm says people are living longer and remain in the facility for longer, but the expansion is about more than numbers.

“Folks are looking for active lifestyles, meaningful activities, wellness programs, lifelong learning opportunities and new ways to connect with community both in these buildings and externally. Everything we did was designed to help folks live that active lifestyle and really choose things for themselves that are meaningful to them.”

The Senior Living Center now has 99 independent living apartments, 129 assisted living apartments, 40 memory support apartments and five respite suites.