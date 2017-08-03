Wayne State President Bicycles Outside Detroit To Hear New Perspectives

Detroit based Wayne State University President M-Roy Wilson is taking his bicycle across large parts of southeastern Michigan to hear from people outside the Motor City.

Wilson journeyed roughly 100 miles from Detroit to Saint Clair County Tuesday before making his way into the Great Lakes Bay Region Wednesday.

Wilson, who’s been Wayne State’s President for four years says he took similar trips in his previous job as head of the University of Colorado-Denver to get a different perspective on what people outside the city thought of the institution as well as higher education related issues.

Wilson spoke Wednesday evening at Pizza Sam’s in Midland where he and his wife along with some university staff members hosted a gathering featuring food and beverages.

He’ll be riding his bicycle down toward DeWitt Thursday.