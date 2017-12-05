Water Damage at Bay City Church Forces Temporary Move

Bay City’s Corpus Christi parish reported heavy water damage at Holy Trinity Church on South Wenona Tuesday, caused by a baptismal font that overflowed. The entire building was affected.

Cleanup is underway, but all services normally held at Holy Trinity will be held at St. Hedwig Church, at least through Sunday. That’s at the corner of Kiesel and Pearl in Bay City.

Those services include:

Wednesday Morning Mass 8:00 a.m.

Thursday Evening Mass 6:30 p.m. Vigil of Immaculate Conception

Friday – Immaculate Conception 8:00 a.m., Noon, 7:00 p.m. Masses

Saturday Mass 8:00 a.m.

Saturday Penance Service 11:00 a.m.

Saturday Mass 4:30 p.m.

Sunday Masses 8:00 a.m., 10:15 a.m.