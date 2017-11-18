In Wally Bronner’s Words CHRISTmas Arrives in Saginaw

It was a cold & blustery Friday night, but hundreds of people were in Saginaw’s Celebration Square to open the Christmas season with the annual “Holiday in the Heart of the City” festivities sponsored by PRIDE.

With the flip of a switch, the holiday lights at Saginaw’s historic water treatment plant were turned on bringing cheers from the crowd. There were also wagon rides, pulled by a team of horses, up and down Ezra Rust Drive, between Washington and Wicks Park Drive.

Many also resisted the temptation to nibble on the entries for the traditional “Cookie House” display at the Andersen Enrichment Center.

The Saginaw Valley Amateur Radio Association was helping children send their Christmas wish list to Santa Claus at the North Pole by telegram. A fireworks display on Ojibway Island ended the night, before the rains came.

Santa Claus comes to town Saturday for PRIDE’s parade down Washington Avenue.