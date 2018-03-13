“Walk-In” Anti-Bullying Events Planned For Bay City Western And Central High Schools

Wednesday marks the one month anniversary of a shooting spree at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead with most of them being students.

Bay City school district Superintendent Stephen Bigelow says “walk-in” events are scheduled for both Western and Central High Schools during that time for students to focus on bullying, including how to spot it and address it.

Bigelow added no media or parents will be allowed in to reduce potential screening and security risks given the significance of the date.

He explained after the school board meeting Monday at Western High School that following the Florida tragedy, an outside consultant will go through all Bay City school district buildings to provide an extra pair of eyes to look for potential security weaknesses and suggest possible changes.