W-T-A Architects Marks Milestone Anniversary And Special Award

Saginaw based W-T-A Architects located on South Jefferson held an open house Wednesday to celebrate both its 70th anniversary and being named 2016 Firm of the Year by the American Institute of Architects-Michigan.

The award recognizes a firm that’s produced distinguished architecture for at least a decade.

Saginaw city officials were also on hand to present a proclamation congratulating W-T-A for its achievements.

Long time member Les Tincknell who’s been on staff since 1958 says Saginaw has changed over the years, but is moving in a positive direction now.

Tincknell cited W-T-A guided projects like the Bancroft and Eddy Building renovations and the soon to be built Delta College satellite campus, all in the downtown area.

W-T-A will receive the A-I-A Award at the upcoming Celebration of Architecture on June 10th at the Henry Ford Museum in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn.