Vote Results In From Tuesday Elections

It turned out to be a largely successful night for ballot questions.

In the Saginaw school district voters okayed an 18 mill non-homestead millage renewal with 1,691 votes yes to 519 no.

That will allow the collection of taxes from Buena Vista Township businesses to help pay for the students the district absorbed when the Buena Vista schools dissolved in 2013.

Similar proposals passed in both the Bridgeport-Spaulding and Chesaning Union school districts by a roughly two to one margin.

Bridgeport-Spaulding voters did reject a proposed sinking fund millage not to exceed three mills for 10 years by 38 votes.

In Au Gres in Arenac County, voters approved the renewal of a police protection millage by over 100 votes.