Volunteers Seeking To Sign Up More Voters

People often complain about long lines at polling places on election day. A new voter registration drive may offer a solution. Mid Michigan Labor Council representative Angie Miller said volunteers will start going door-to-door in Saginaw, passing out absentee ballot applications to be given to the city clerk’s office for approval. With senior citizens and handicapped residents able to vote from home, it could mean shorter lines on voting day.

The effort starting this month and continuing through next year, will also encourage people to register to vote. Miller told Saginaw City Council members the volunteers, from area labor unions and other groups, will have proper identification cards.