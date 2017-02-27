Victim Of Freak Weekend Accident In Saginaw County Identified

Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies have identified a man killed in a freak accident over the weekend as 70 year old Harold Mallory.

Officials say Mallory had been working on a bulldozer in a shed behind his home in the 10,500 block of Ditch Road west of Corunna Road in Chesaning Township about Six Sunday evening when the machine shifted into gear and hit him.

The bulldozer crashed through a wall of the shed and continued for about 500 yards before stopping.

Mallory was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted perhaps Tuesday to determine an official cause of death as part of the on-going investigation.