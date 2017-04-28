Veterans Support Groups Celebrates Second Anniversary

Military personnel risk their lives to preserve our freedoms but often need help when they return home. Two years ago, a group of veterans and others wanted to help meet the needs of hungry veterans.

Saginaw Catholic Diocese Bishop Joseph Cistone was on hand to bless the ‘I Support the 1% Food Pantry’ Friday morning. The diocese made a donation to the pantry from a grateful community to honor all veterans and thank them for their service and sacrifice.

‘I Support the 1% President Mary Moylan says many time veterans are reluctant to seek help because of their pride. The food pantry is located at Saginaw County’s Harry Browne Airport, 4821 Janes Road, west of Portsmouth, in Buena Vista Township.

Veterans needing assistance or people wanting to help can go to their web site http://supporttheonepercent.com If you would like to help, non-perishable food items can be dropped off at WSGW’s Studios, 1795 Tittabawassee Road, from 8:30 a.m., till 5:30 p.m, Monday through Friday.