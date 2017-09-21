Verbal Fireworks Dominate Saginaw School Board Meeting

A three hour Saginaw school board meeting Wednesday revolved around discussion over the potential impact of a recent late state aid payment.

Board President Rudy Patterson accused administrators led by the Superintendent of a lack of transparency and called for the resignation of the district’s Executive Director of Finance.

Patterson added he’s concerned about the district’s long term viability given this latest financial issue coming after years of being on the state’s radar for structural budget deficits along with continued declines in student enrollment.

Several trustees accused Patterson of bullying and intimidating staff and exceeding his authority as a board member, but in response Patterson says he’s the one being bullied and disrespected by the board.