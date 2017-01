Ingredients:

1 unbaked Pie Crust

1 cup shredded Swiss or Cheddar Cheese

1 small Onion, chopped

1 tablespoon Margarine

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup Milk

1/8 teaspoon pepper

3 Eggs, slightly beaten

10 ounces Chopped Vegetables

Method:

Cook and drain the vegetables.

Saute’ the onion in the margarine until tender.

Mix all in a bowl.

Pour into your crust, and bake at 375 degrees for 30-35 minutes or until set.