Vassar Man Dies in Christmas Eve Crash

Tuscola County Sheriff deputies say one man is dead and four others injured after a van and pick up truck collided on Christmas Eve. Investigators said a 69-year old Vassar man driving a Dodge Caravan was traveling north on Atkins Road when he stopped at M-15 in Tuscola Township around 1:40 P.M. As he proceeded through the intersection, a Dodge Ram driven by a 46-year old Lapeer man crashed into the van. The Vassar man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The Lapeer man and three passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Mary’s of Michigan hospital in Saginaw for treatment.