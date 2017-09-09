Vandals Deface Sanilac Petroglyphs

Authorities are working to identify vandals responsible for carving images into rock at Sanilac Petroglyphs State Park near Cass City. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said rock that includes the Sanilac Petroglyphs was vandalized with three images earlier this year. The original carvings at the Sanilac Petroglyphs were made hundreds of years ago and are sacred to Native American tribes. Tips are being sought from the public.

The vandalism includes images that appear to be mushrooms and a cat. The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan partners with the state in interpreting the petroglyphs and says the original carvings are an important connection to the past.

Sandra Clark, director of the Michigan History Center, which interprets the petroglyphs for the public, said “The petroplyphs were created by people who lived in what is now Michigan centuries ago. they are part of all of our history, and they have a deep spiritual meaning for many Anishinabek who live in the Great Lakes Region today.”

The DNR and the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan ask that anyone with information call or text the DNR Report All Poaching (RAP) hotline at 800-292-7800. Information may also be shared via the DNR web-based RAP reporting form. You can find it here: www.michigan.gov/dnr.

A reward may be provided by the Michigan History Center for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandals.

(photos courtesy Michigan DNR)