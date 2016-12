Tuscola County Sheriff deputies are investigating vandalism at a honey bee farm in Wells Township.

The beekeeper reported the vandalism last Thursday after someone had knocked over five bee hive boxes in a field causing over $1,000 in damage. Some of the bees were killed and some honey may have been contaminated.

The owner is offering a $500 reward for the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the damage at the Tuscola County bee hive operation.