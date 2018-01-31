Valley Lutheran High School “Growing Campaign” Underway

Keeping Saginaw Township’s Valley Lutheran High School on path for the next 40 years is the objective of a “Growing Campaign” that started in mid 2015 and has already raised $5,700,000 toward an overall goal of $10,000,000.

High School Executive Director John Brandt says steps include raising money for student aid, growing the school’s endowment fund and making major renovations to the building on McCarty Road.

Brandt and other school officials believe this initiative will ultimately enable students to better reach out and serve the community from a Christian perspective.

Brandt added planned building upgrades include areas dealing with music, art, the sciences and athletics.

He anticipates a groundbreaking this summer.

