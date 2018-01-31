Valley Lutheran High School “Growing Campaign” Underway
By John Hall
|
Jan 31, 2018 @ 10:38 PM

Keeping Saginaw Township’s Valley Lutheran High School on path for the next 40 years  is the objective of a “Growing Campaign” that started in mid 2015 and has already raised $5,700,000 toward an overall goal of $10,000,000.

High School Executive Director John Brandt says steps include raising money for student aid,  growing the school’s endowment fund and making major renovations to the building on McCarty Road.

Brandt and other school officials believe this initiative will ultimately enable students to better reach out and serve the community from a Christian perspective.

Brandt added planned building upgrades include areas dealing with music, art, the sciences and  athletics.

He anticipates a groundbreaking this summer.
 

Related Content

Authorities In Saginaw Investigating Evening Shoot...
Former Sheriff’s Deputy Sentenced for Gun In...
Tragedy for the Family of Senator Ken Horn
Former President Clinton Coming To Saginaw, Stumpi...
Bay City Commissioners Consider Various Bridge Opt...
Delta College Board Reviews Facilities Plan And Ap...
Comments