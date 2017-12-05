A Vacant Saginaw Commercial Building Gets A New Life

A Detroit-based beverage industry supplier is opening a distribution center in Saginaw, at 2230 Euclid, on the city’s south side. Leonards Syrup spokesman Rick Montagne says the operation will start off with minimal staff of four and add workers as the business grows.

The company provides pop syrup, under the name Detroit City Soda and carbon dioxide tanks for pop makers, bars and restaurants. The business will serve the Great Lakes Bay Region and Flint.

Saginaw’s City Council approved the first step, Monday night, towards potential tax abatements by creating an obsolete property rehabilitation district for the property.

The company plans an initial quarter million dollars investment to renovate the building, formerly used for cold storage, vacant since 2013.