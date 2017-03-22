Vacant Kochville Township Building Sees New Life with Home Decorating Superstore

Plano, Texas based At Home home decorating superstore has opened a new store in Kochville Twp., holding a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, March 22. The 88,000 square foot facility at 5417 Bay Road features a wide variety of home decorating items, including bedding, drapery, shelving and more.

Store Director Cindy Shotts says the store aims to make home decorating affordable.

“It’s all about home decor. We want to have fun, but we want people to be able to afford to decorate their homes the way they want to decorate. So we try to keep our prices fairly reasonable and whatever you want for your decorating needs.”

The business, located next to Home Depot, occupies the old Sam’s Club building which sat vacant for 14 years. Shotts says At Home typically repurposes old buildings like vacant Sam’s Club, Walmart or Sears instead of building new. She says the company is looking to open about 50 more this year. Her store is currently one out of 126 across the country.

Shotts jokes about the store’s location.

“And across from Cabela’s. Keep the guys happy while the women shop and then they can come back and help the women load up.”

Shotts says the store provides a 10 percent discount to active duty military service men and women and home businesses like realtors, plus tax exempt organizations.

At Home is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 9:00 a.m-9:00 p.m.