Unstable Saginaw Bay Ice Tied to Weekend Deaths

The Huron County Sheriff’s office is investigating the deaths of two men who fell through the ice on Saginaw Bay while fishing Sunday. Huron and Tuscola County Deputies found the bodies of 73-year-old Dennis Shaw of Fowlerville and 69-year-old Willard Slider of Caro about 4:30 p.m., after a two-hour search.

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said a friend of one of the victims called for help after getting a voicemail saying the men had fallen through the ice. The voicemail didn’t come in until about 2:30 p.m, but Hanson said the men may have actually gotten into trouble about 9:30 a.m. An autopsy was planned.

Hanson issued a warning about Saginaw Bay ice for fishermen, saying it’s unpredictable, with changing temperatures this time of year, and should not be considered safe. He said Sunday’s weather, which included snow squalls, strong north winds and very cold temperatures, also likely played a part in the tragedy.