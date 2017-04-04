Unmasking: A Big Deal or Not?

WSGW ONLINE and APP POLL…..

Depending on your news source or opinion based talk show, the story about former National Security Advisor Susan Rice directing the “unmasking” of NSA intercepts of then presidential candidate Donald Trump and his associates is either a big deal or no big deal.

Republican Senator Rand Paul says the reports on Rice are a “smoking gun” and wants her to testify. On “CNN Tonight”, the story was called a fake scandal ginned up by right-wing media and Trump.

POLL QUESTION: Based on what you know now, what is your view of Susan Rice and the “unmasking”?

– This is a big deal and needs more news coverage

– This is not a big deal and needs no further coverage

– I Don’t Know

