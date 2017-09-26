Unknown Substance Causes Skin Reaction in SVSU Chem Lab

Four Saginaw Valley State University students were taken for medical treatment Tuesday afternoon, after experiencing a skin reaction to a substance in a campus chemistry lab. University spokesman Justin Engel said the first student’s symptoms appeared about 1:45 p.m., with three more students showing similar symptoms about an hour later. All of them had a skin irritation between the wrist and elbow.

Engel says nine students and a professor were in the lab when the incident happened. All were wearing standard safety equipment, including gloves and goggles. SVSU is working with the Kochville Township Fire Department to determine what caused the students’ reaction.

(WSGW file photo)