Unconventional Gubernatorial Candidate Calls For Dialogue to Create Shared Vision Of The Future

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Doctor Abdul El-Sayed says the world is scarier than ever following recent violence in Virginia and Spain.

The 32 year old former Detroit Health Commissioner earned a Rhodes Scholarship and has a degree from the University of Michigan.

El Sayed says preserving the American way of life requires people to get involved, including talking to others across regional, racial and religious divides who see the world differently.

He adds those conversations should focus on what kind of world our children should have, noting we as adults are their caretakers.

El-Sayed’s father came from Egypt before marrying his mother from nearby Gratiot County so he knows all about people coming together from different backgrounds.

His platform includes major investments in infrastructure and K-12 schools, Medicare for all and a repeal of the existing emergency manager laws.

He spoke to the Women of Michigan Action Network at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship on North Jefferson in Midland Thursday.