U.S Senate Committee Holds Frankenmuth Field Hearing

The U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry is holding a field hearing Saturday, May 6 in Frankenmuth, on the 2018 Farm Bill. Congress passes a Farm Bill only once every five years. The current bill was passed with strong bipartisan support in 2014, and expires in September 2018.

The initial field hearing for the 2018 bill was in Kansas, the home of committee chairman Senator Pat Roberts. Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow is a ranking member of the committee.

During the hearing, committee members will hear testimony from a long list of witnesses, including farmers from around the state. They’ll talk about agriculture, conservation, rural economic development, research, forestry, energy and nutrition policies that affect Michigan.

Senator Stabenow said the Farm Bill is critical to Michigan agriculture, which supports one in four jobs across the state. Senator Roberts said listening to producer perspectives from across the country is a critical step in writing the next Farm Bill.

The hearing was scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Michigan State University’s Saginaw Valley Research and Extension Center in Frankenmuth.