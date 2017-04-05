U.S. Rep. Kildee Speaks Out Against Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Cuts

President Donald Trump’s proposed funding cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency could have dire consequences for the Great Lakes region. Eight states benefit from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI), which provides funding for thousands of projects to help improve waterways. The proposal would eliminate the $300 million dollar per year funding completely to partly fund Trump’s proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The initiative utilizes those funds to clean up waterways around the Great Lakes, like toxic algae blooms in Lake Erie or preventing invasive species like the Asian Carp from coming into the region. It helps clean pollution and control pollution runoff, contaminated sediment and helps restore habitats and wetlands.

Kildee says the health of Michigan’s economy is also directly tied to the health of the Great Lakes.

“The Great Lakes have extraordinary economic value, supporting jobs for over a million and a half people, including 800,000 people in Michigan. (They) generate literally billions in economic activity, supporting $60 billion in annual wages for workers and $52 billion in fishing, hunting and boating industries.”

For example, the charter fishing industry would be directly impacted by eliminating the GLRI. According to Chair of the U.S. Committee Advisors to the Great Lakes Fisheries Commission Denny Grinold, about 1,900 charter fishing companies operate on the Great Lakes, with around 600 in the state of Michigan. They all rely on the GLRI to keep out invasive species.

Grinold says many charter boat operations would suffer and eventually fail if cuts to the GLRI pass.

“Without GLRI funding, it would further jeopardize the Great Lakes ecosystem and the $7 billion fishery (industry) and the economic benefits of the jobs associated with the industry.”

Overall, sport fishing in the state attracted more than 349,000 out of state fisherman in 2016. That’s according to Dennis Eade, Executive Director of the Michigan Steelhead and Salmon Fisherman’s Association. The industry brings in around $7.1 billion dollars, largely sustained by the GLRI.