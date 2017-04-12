U.S. Airstrikes in Syria – Support or Oppose?

WSGW ONLINE and APP POLL…..

President Trump ordered airstrikes against Syria in response to the use of chemical weapons.

There seems to be more overall support than opposition to this action, though concern has been expressed over the need for Congress to authorize, especially for any further action.

Several countries have given statements of support, while not surprisingly, Russia and Iran have issued a joint statement denouncing the attack.

POLL QUESTION: Do you support or oppose the airstrikes on Syria and what about Congress authorizing further action?

– I support the airstrikes and I’m not concerned about Congress authorizing further action

– I support the airstrikes, but want Congress to authorize any further action

– I don’t support airstrikes unless Congress authorizes

– I don’t support airstrikes, period

– I don’t know

Click HERE to vote. You can also vote by Tapping the App (download from App Store and Google Play).

PREVIOUS POLL: Based on what you know now, what is your view of Susan Rice and the “unmasking”?