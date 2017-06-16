U of M to Offer Free Tuition for Low Income Students

The University of Michigan announced Thursday that it will offer four years of free tuition for in-state students from families who make less than $65,000 a year. The “Go Blue Guarantee” starts in January. U of M regents approved the program as part of the $2 billion fiscal year 2018 general fund budget for the Ann Arbor campus.

Chairman Mark Bernstein said the guarantee is expected to increase socio-economic diversity at Michigan. The program does not cover room and board, but students may be eligible for financial aid to cover additional costs. The university said the program will not reduce need-based financial aid for students who parents earn more than $65,000. Tuition for in-state students at Michigan is currently about $7,413.

Bernstein said out-of-state tuition and university cost containment will generate funds to pay for the program.