Two West Nile Virus Positive Crows Found In Bay County’s Monitor Township

Routine disease surveillance conducted by Bay County Mosquito Control detected two crows from Monitor Township that tested positive for West

Nile Virus.

In response extensive control efforts have taken place where those birds were found to reduce adult and larval mosquito populations.

Staff will continue to monitor West Nile Virus through October First by testing mosquito samples and dead crows or blue jays.

Since 2002 when the disease was at its peak, West Nile positive birds and mosquitoes have been detected nearly every year in Bay County.

To report a dead crow or blue jay, call (989) 894-4555.

Don’t handle dead birds with your hands, but instead use gloves or scoop them with a small plastic bag.

No human West Nile Virus cases have been reported in Michigan so far this year.

The best way to prevent West Nile Virus or other mosquito borne illnesses is to remove sources of standing water from your property, use a mosquito repellent with DEET and when possible wear long sleeved shirts and long pants.