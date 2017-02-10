Two Teens Face Ethnic Intimidation Charge In Post-Presidential Election Incident

Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene says two teens face single counts of ethnic intimidation for an incident that occurred November 12th just after the presidential election.

17 year old’s Anthony Robert Ford of Allenton and Jacob Jonathan Peters of Brown City could get up to two years in prison on that felony charge.

A family in Koylton Township with at least one Hispanic person woke to find boxes taped together and scrawled with words including “Trump” and “Take Back America” blocking their driveway which was also spray painted with racist graffiti.

A doll made of balloons was found hanging nearby.

Reene praised Sheriff’s Deputies and Detectives for their investigation, calling it thorough, professional and comprehensive.

Reene noted both defendants came forward voluntarily to detail their involvement.

Reene added one of the defendants had previously been in a relationship with a member of the victim’s household.