Two “Suspicious” Death Under Investigation

By Ann Williams
|
Apr 7, 4:46 PM

Michigan State Police and Saginaw Police are investigating a suspicious death. The body of a 63-year-old man was found Friday morning outside a house on Wisner near E. Genesee. Neighbors said they heard a gunshot overnight, but police did not immediately release a cause of death, or the man’s identity.

In Saginaw County’s Brant Township, Michigan State Police were investigating after a body was found inside a house that caught fire in Brant Township. The Thursday evening fire was in a house at 12701 Burt Road. When firefighters arrived, they found the body and a military
flare inside the house. The victim’s name and cause of death were not immediately released.

