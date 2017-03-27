Two Suspects Wanted for Mt. Pleasant Armed Robbery

By Michael Percha
Mar 27, 11:45 AM
(photo courtesy the Mt. Pleasant Police Department)

Mt. Pleasant police are looking for two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery. On Sunday, March 26 around 3:15 A.M., police responded to the Shell gas station at 718 Mission St. The suspects are described as black males, They both stand about 5’6″-5’8″ with slender builds. One suspect was wearing a white ski mask and a dark hooded sweatshirt. The other suspect was wearing a black face mask with a light colored hooded sweatshirt and red shoes. The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money.

Police are asking anyone with information to call (989) 779-5100, (989) 773-1000 or the police tip line at (989) 779-9111.

