Two Suspects Arrested in Saginaw County Home Invasion

The Michigan State Police have arrested two men in connection with a Bridgeport Township home invasion. The incident happened Monday, April 24 when the suspects broke into an apartment wearing masks, and held two people at knife point. The suspects forced the victims to drive their own vehicle to an ATM to withdraw cash, and then left them at a remote location in Saginaw. When the investigation led to the 28-year-old and 18-year-old male suspects, they both confessed. The men are lodged in the Saginaw County Jail on unrelated charges and are awaiting arraignment on multiple charges related to the home invasion.