Two Shootings in Saginaw Only Hours Apart

Two men suffered multiple gunshot wounds in separate shootings in Saginaw Monday, October 30. Saginaw Police discovered the first man in a vehicle around 1:20 p.m. at Alpine and Woodward. He was taken to a local hospital for his injuries. Police say the second man was the victim of a drive by around 6:10 p.p. at N. Sixth and Norman. His vehicle crashed into a tree while he was traveling north on North Sixth. He is also being treated at a local hospital. The extent of both men’s injuries are currently unknown.

Police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding either incident. A vehicle of interest was spotted leaving the area of the second shooting around the same time the incident occurred. It’s a blue pickup truck, possibly a Ford, with what appears to be a broken passenger side tail light and a spare tire on the rear passenger side. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Lopez at (989) 759-1598 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL. Saginaw Police and the Michigan State Police Major Crimes Unit are investigating.