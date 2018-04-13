Two Shootings Leave 1 Wounded, 1 Dead in Saginaw County

A shooting was reported in the city of Saginaw around 9:30 p.m. April 12. A victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to a local hospital. They are expected to survive their injuries. There’s currently no word on any suspect information in that incident.

A second shooting was reported on Friday, April 13 at 2:17 a.m. at the Northgate Motel at 6300 Bay Road in Kochville Township. Saginaw County Sheriff’s deputies responded within two minutes to the scene to find a 51-year-old female victim from Saginaw Township with gunshot wounds to her chest. She was taken to Covenant Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel says a male suspect was identified and was arrested by a SWAT team. Police are not releasing any names at this time. The Michigan State Police Crime Lab is assisting in the investigation.